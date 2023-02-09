SZA’s ‘SOS’ Officially Certified Platinum by RIAA: ‘Love to Everybody That Got Me Here’

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Officially Certified Platinum by RIAA: ‘Love to Everybody That Got Me Here’

SZA’s SOS album is going crazy. After ruling the Billboard 200 chart for weeks, the album has secured platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

SZA was also awarded a 4x platinum plaque for the single “Good Days,” 2x platinum for her CTRL track “Supermodel” and “I Hate You,” while additional plaques came in for singles like “Shirt,” “Kill Bill” and more.

SZA spoke about the achievement on Instagram.

Advertisement