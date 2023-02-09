Last night, Oakland clubgoers were not in the mood the be jerked and showed their frustration as Memphis femcee decided not to perform after she was paid $30K to take the stage.

How did they respond? Bottles of water were thrown at the “Love Tomorrow” rapper.

According to TMZ, Glorilla pulled up to the Karibbean City night club for an afterparty where she was slated to perform. A short time after her arrival, her and her team left, but not before she was heckled and hit with a drink before being escorted out of the club.

