LisaRaye McCoy hit up the Breakfast Club to discuss past rumors addressing previous comments she made about her former ‘Single Ladies’ co-star Stacey Dash.

LisaRaye McCoy and Stacey Dash starred alongside each other in the Queen Latifah-produced show ‘Single Ladies,’ which aired on VH1 for three seasons and had a final fourth season on BET.

After the first season, Stacey Dash’s character, Val did not return for season 2. Although Stacey Dash said that family issues caused her exit from the show, LisaRaye previously revealed that an explosive verbal fight happened on set, which could be the real reason behind her leaving.

During her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, LisaRaye was asked to recall a previous issue she had with Stacey Dash. According to LisaRaye, she did not try to fight the “Clueless” actress during their time working together.

LisaRaye shared, “No, I wasn’t really trying to fight her. I just wanted her to finish saying what she was trying to say. Because I really wanted to understand where that came from because it was [confusing]. It was 2–3 o’clock in the morning we all were tired, I’m like, I’m saying my line, you the one. So how can I help you.”

Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy then interjected and called LisaRaye‘s comment untrue. He also jokingly suggested that she was going to fight Stacey Dash.

“That’s cap…You were going to beat her a**.”

LisaRaye then admitted that had the argument escalated, it may have gotten physical.

“Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn’t with me. It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3 a.m., and we’d been shooting all damn day. Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I’m like: ‘Girl, if you don’t say what the director wants you to say.’ It wasn’t that serious at first, but it went there.”

“It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me. So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

“And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.’”

LisaRaye then said people “could hear a pin drop on set” before adding that she “went Southside Chicago” on Stacey Dash.

“I just said, ‘Stacy, if you don’t take your motherf–king finger out my face…’ but that’s all I had to say because by that time she was taking her heels off and strutting to her dressing room,”

“and I was like hold on, ‘You got more to say? Because I can meet you in your dressing room! You want it, you can have it.’”

LisaRaye was then asked if she got Stacey Dash fired, to which she immediately replied,

“No.”



Watch the video below.