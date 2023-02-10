Burt Bacharach, the scribe behind classic songs like “Raindrops Keel Fallin’ on my Head,” has died at age 94.

The “easy listening” musician worked alongside Dionne Warwick, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond, and more. In 1986, Bacharach worked alongside Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder for “That’s What Friends Are For,” which raised millions for AIDS research.

In a statement to The Source, Warwick compared Bacharach’s death to “losing a family member.”

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.” – Dionne Warwick

In his career, Bacharach had 52 top 40 hits, won an Oscar for Best Song for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” and won eight GRAMMYs. You can learn more about the late Burt Bacharach here.