DJ Khaled announced an exclusive agreement with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label endeavor, as well as his future releases as a multi-platinum recording artist, at a press conference in his hometown of Miami today.

Khaled, who has amassed global sales of over 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to 4 billion-plus streams in his celebrated career as an artist, producer, DJ, and curator, will also join the Universal Music Group in an executive role, serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s family of artists worldwide.

This momentous revelation marks a homecoming for DJ Khaled, who joined the label as an executive A&R in 2008, generating successes for key stars such as Rick Ross and others.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me,” said DJ Khaled. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam. Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A&R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars. I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past. Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “DJ Khaled is a great artist, hitmaker, mentor and cultural innovator. It gives me great pleasure to welcome him home to UMG where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision.”

“Beyond a proven hitmaker, incredible producer, undeniable artist, and consummate showman, DJ Khaled occupies the rarified air of cultural icon,” said Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “His uncanny ability to continuously have his finger on the pulse of the culture, to reach audiences all over the world in innovative yet authentic ways, and his remarkable savvy for marketing, promoting and eventizing everything he touches is absolutely second to none. We are thrilled to partner with DJ Khaled and We The Best, both as a multi-platinum, award-winning artist and as a valued executive. Without a doubt, Khaled can only make us better.”

“DJ Khaled has been a dear friend and close collaborator of mine for over a decade,” said LaTrice Burnette, Executive Vice President, Def Jam Recordings/President, 4th & Broadway. “Throughout our years together at Epic, Khaled and I developed a special working bond and broke barriers through a united vision, focused partnership and hard work. I have a tremendous respect for Khaled’s artistry, creativity, work ethic, marketing savvy, and boundless positive energy. I’m thrilled to welcome him back home to Def Jam, and can’t wait to see what we cook up next.”

In acknowledgment of his continued community service, DJ Khaled was awarded both the key to the City of Miami and the key to Miami Beach. By proclamation, February 9th is officially designated as “WE THE BEST” day in Miami, and November 26th as “KHALED KHALED” day in Miami Beach.