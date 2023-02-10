DJ Twitch Died Without a Will: Wife Files For Control Of All Assets

DJ Twitch Died Without a Will: Wife Files For Control Of All Assets

Last year, mental health was a major topic when Stephen “DJ Witch” Boss from The Ellen Degeneres Show died by suicide. Now reports are saying that the multi-talented exec passed without a will.

OK Magazine reports:

Allison Holker has filed for half of her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ estate after he devastatingly died by suicide — without a will — on December 13, 2022, at the young age of 40.

The mother-of-three has asked for a Spousal Property Petition at the Superior Court of California in an effort to formally request that all of Boss’ assets be put in her name.

Holker is looking to obtain “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse,” according to documents obtained by a news publication on Thursday, February 9.

