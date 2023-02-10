Just a few days before Super Bowl Sunday, in which Drake bet nearly a million dollars on the Kansas City Chiefs, it looks like he’s hit with some interesting news.

With the ongoing trial for the murder of XXXTentacion, the court is calling the 6 God to now sit for a deposition or sit in court. Not only will Drake have to answer questions regarding the death of the Florida rapper, but the judge says there will be severe consequences if Drake doesn’t show up.

The reasoning for this dates back to a 2017 feud between Drake and XXXTentacion, as rumors filled the media accusing Drake of ripping off XXX’s flows on “Look at Me!”, for his own track “KMT.”

Advertisement

One year later, XXX posted a black screen to his Instagram story with the words: “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi.” Since then, the conspiracy theories have spiraled — even though XXX claimed his Instagram account was hacked. Four months later, XXX was shot outside a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

This is all the doing of Mauricio Padilla, the defense attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of the three men accused of murdering XXX. Padilla convinced the judge that Drake was a prime suspect in the matter, and he needs to be interrogated.

The original deposition was supposed to take place on January 27th, but Drizzy did not show up. As a result, he now has to sit for a virtual deposition via Zoom on February 27th. If he doesn’t, he may be charged with contempt.

The trial began early this week, with Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome all facing life sentences. Another suspect named Robert Allen has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and has been testifying throughout the trial.

Either way, we’re sure Drake’s lawyered up and ready for the smoke.