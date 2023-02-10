Eric Bellinger, GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter, and super producer Hitmaka release their new album 1(800) HIT-EAZY: LINE 2 on All Wins Ent./EMPIRE.

The highly anticipated album, 1(800) HIT-EAZY: LINE 2, follows Eric’s critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated album New Light and is the second edition of the singer and producer duo’s 1(800) HIT-EAZY series. In addition to previously released hit songs “Obsession,” “Obsession” Remix ft. Muni Long, the gym anthem “BNB” (Brand New Body), and “Decide,” the 14-track project has special performances from Blxst, Cordae, Tink, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, Fabolous, and recent GRAMMY winner Muni Long.

“For the first time in a long time, I stepped outside of talking about my personal relationship & emotions to speak on behalf of the fellas!” Bellinger said of the release. “If you listen to the project from start to finish, you hear a 14-track story filled with love, vulnerability, and betrayal, but this time from the male’s perspective. We hear a lot about men living double lives, but we’ve never heard the story when the roles are reversed. I took it upon myself to tell the story of the side dude.”

Hitmaka also shared, “Me and Eric really had a lot of fun putting this one together. The fans really showed loved on the first one, so getting back in the lab for Line 2 was a no-brainer. The whole project shed light on a perspective in relationships we don’t usually see or hear about.”

You can hear the album below.