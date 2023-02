Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have welcomed their second child together. The couple has announced the arrival of their baby girl, Iceland Davis. The two hit Instagram to share the moment.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS #DaddyPrincess,” Gucci wrote.

Ka’Oir wrote: “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS 2/8/23.”

You can see the announcement below.