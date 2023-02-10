After breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record earlier that evening, four-time NBA champion and Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal investor LeBron James celebrated with a private dinner at LAVO Ristorante followed by a party at The Fleur Room thrown by Lobos 1707.


Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz, Karreuche Tran, Corey Gamble, Tems, and others were among those observed partying and sipping Lobos 1707 Tequila speciality cocktails such as All-Time Scorer, Leader of the Pack, and The Rotation. Savannah James also gave LeBron a heartfelt toast, adding, “You are the hardest working person I know. Every single day, I observe your passion, sacrifice, and respect for the game.”

You can see photos from the night below.

