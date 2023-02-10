The 37-year-old Queens actress is expecting her first child with hubby Xavier “Two” Lewis. Speaking with PEOPLE, Naughton, who is the mother of 4-year-old Zuri, said she is excited about the new addition to her family.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress shares. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naughton says she was “very grateful” to learn her family was growing, adding that she was “still on a high” following the couple’s lovely April wedding at Atlanta’s St. Regis Buckhead.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two ClearBlue pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” Naughton said. “It was such a special moment.”