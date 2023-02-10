Rod Wave Asks For a Rapper to Split the $1.2 Million Skybox for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is NOT a cheap experience. Rod Wave is trying to pull up to the big game in Arizona but found out the cost of a suite is a bit costly.

Rod Wave hit his Instagram story and asked if any of his rapper friends would want to go half on a sky box.

“Super Bowl sky box 1.2 million who tryna go half,” Rod Wave wrote on IG.

Rod Wave would double back to figure out situation. “I know one of y’all Roc n*ggas somebody tryna go to the muthaf*ckin’ Super Bowl. Skybox n*ggas $1.2 million, ngga. I don’t f*ck with these n*ggas but if you wanna go half.”