Want to hear a float? Just press play on Smino’s new drop, “Smi, Myself & I.” The St. Louis legend grabbed Beyoncé‘s “Me, Myself & I” from her Dangerously in Love album for the lyrical performance.

The song is an introduction to the mixtape S.A.D. 2. According to HipHopDX, The tape’s title is an acronym for She Always Dancin. “Smi, Myself & I” gives a glimpse of the tour life and even has a cameo from Ab-Soul.

You can see the full video below and check out the new mixtape on April 20.

