During Big Game weekend, 40 Love Group and Avery Johnson Jr. have joined with celebrity investors to produce a pop-up at 40 Love’s newest site in old town Scottsdale, which will feature a live performance by Travis Scott (Feb. 11th). The lineup for Friday will be headlined by 21 Savage.

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, NBA vet Jae Crowder, current Arizona Cardinal Markus Golden, and pop artist Niall Horan are among the restaurant and nightclub’s partners.

This is the first of several activities planned for 40 Love Scottsdale, which will formally open in the spring of 2023. Undefeated, Jeeter, Don Londres, Coca-Cola/Sprite, Draft Kings, Ciroc, and Flerish Hydration are among the Big Game Weekend sponsors, with The Wally Kelly Foundation serving as the nonprofit sponsor.

Popular deejays DJ Spade, Zack Bia, Chase B, and DJ Bamboozle will all be performing over the weekend, making 40 Love Scottsdale the weekend’s main event. Jordan Strother, who handles business development for 40 Love and is also a Phoenix resident, promises this weekend’s pop-up will be star-studded, influential, and unforgettable with production from The Pavé Group.

With two private rooms, two patios, two bars, a DJ booth, and a colossal dance floor, 40 Love will be the heart of Scottsdale’s social scene while also serving some of the best food in town. The opening of 40 Love is one of the most anticipated nightlife openings to hit the city in years.

“I started Mulholland Bar Group in 2017 with the first 40 Love location in West Hollywood and looked at Scottsdale in 2021 with Avery (Johnson Jr.), who found the perfect location to really elevate the concept to bring a bigger and more vibrant feel to the Scottsdale area. 40 Love Scottsdale is the second out of hopefully many more locations in the future. We will be incorporating state-of-the-art food with a great day club and nightlife atmosphere. The Big Game pop-up parties will be the first kick-off events before we officially open in 2023,” said Sean Mulholland.

Information for the party is available below.

Performances: Travis Scott with Chase B and Zack Bia

Location: 40 Love Scottsdale

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Time: 9 PM-Close

Event Production: The Pavé Group, owned by Sasha Lance

For all media inquiries, please contact Alexis at alexis@doesports.co.

For reservations, please contact reservation@40Loveaz.com.