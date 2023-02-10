Academy Award, Grammy and Emmy-winning artist Common takes fans behind the scenes of the official music video for “The Light,” in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, premiering today. The exclusive content is part of Vevo’s celebration to honor the historic 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop – more details here.

“Thank you Vevo for always supporting my work, this is dope to be a part of Vevo Footnotes. This is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and man…hip-hop has changed my life in ways that I can’t even fathom. I thank God for hip-hop, and thank y’all for celebrating ‘The Light’ and including it in Footnotes for the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Peace.” – Common

In the episode, Common pays tribute to J Dilla, delves into how Erykah Badu influenced the song’s message about the different dimensions of love and shares how, as a Southside Chicago dude, he initially felt uncomfortable about not wearing socks during the music video shoot. Additionally, Common discusses “The Light” being one of his greatest videos, his favorite line in the song and how proud he is that so many people have told him they’ve played the song at their weddings.

