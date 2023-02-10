In an exclusive interview with Art Of Dialogue, former Bad Boy bodyguard Gene Deal calls into question as to why Snoop’s version of his relationship with the Notorious B.I.G. wasn’t privy to the public ntil after his death.

“That’s something that sounds good for the media,” he said of the Doggfather’s accounts of his friendship with Biggie. “You know, ‘I’m the peacemaker. I’m the one that’s showing love. I’m the one that’s out here when everybody else is dead, wishing that I coulda did something to put the shit together.”

“It wasn’t all that love until ‘Pac was dead,” Deal continued. “Wasn’t Big out in California three, four weeks and Snoop never saw him? Snoop never came and smoked nothing wit’ him. Snoop never came and ate nothing with him. But it was a lot of love? Come on, man.”

Snoop has spoken several times about his relationship with Biggie and even talked about the moment they shared after hearing the news about the death of Biggie’s friend-turned-nemesis, Tupac Shakur back in 2018. The alleged conversation took place after a shooting in Times Square during the filming of the Dogg Pound’s “NY NY” video, of which he felt B.I.G. was responsible after announcing on NYC Hip Hop station HOT 97 where the video shoot was taking place. The two allegedly bumped heads in ATL and came to a resolve.

“It’s just me and him, one on one,” Snoop Dogg recalled. “And he giving me the rundown about how much he loved 2Pac and he didn’t wanna see cuz die. And a lot of shit that he said and did, he was wrong for. He just was apologizing like a man, to me.”

“Just getting an understanding on what he did, ’cause I never tripped on him for what he did,” he continued. “That was a Dogg Pound video, that wasn’t a 2Pac video. And we got shot at, and the direct shot came from him. But nobody got hit so we let it go. So with him apologizing to me, we became friends again.”

When asked to confirm if that conversation actually took place, Deal says he was not present, therefore, he couldn’t confirm or deny if the convo actually went down.