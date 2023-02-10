At the game between the L.A. Lakers and the OKC Thunder, NBA living legend LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time leading scorer record in front of a host of celebrities, including Denzel Washington and Jay-Z.


Sometime after the game, Hov is seen attempting to gain the attention of Denzel, who seemed to be engaged in an argument with someone else, ignoring Jay-Z’s attempts to get Washington to calm down. From there, Washington doubled back to Jay-Z, and the two began to laugh.

See the entire exchange below.

