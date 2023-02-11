Last year retired football player Terrell Owens went live on Instagram to detail his neighbor who policed his driving, cursed him out, and then burst into tears when the cops arrived. The neighbor was charged with filing a false police report for calling the cops on him after a racially charged incident. Now we find out the charges against her have been dropped.



TMZ Sports has learned Caitlin Davis’ misdemeanor charge stemming from the incident has been dropped.

A spokesperson for the Broward State Attorney’s Office tells us the case was dismissed on Feb. 2 — after prosecutors said in documents they “would not be able to prove the elements of the charged crime with the facts that were presented.”

Davis had initially been charged with one count of misdemeanor false reports after Owens said she lied to cops following an Aug. 3 argument they had gotten into in a Deerfield Beach, Fla. neighborhood.

