Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe recently snapped on paparazzi for recording him while he purchased a dog at the airport.

The 54-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer was spotted at LAX receiving a puppy from a dog handler when he noticed he was being filmed.

Sharpe purchased the dog for $10,000, according to X17Online, whose cameraman watched the transaction unfold.

Shannon wasn’t happy with the outlet for filming the transaction. He looked at the camera and said, “Really? Why?” to which the paparazzi replied, “Why not?”

Sharpe then angrily stormed off with his pedigree dog.

Friday, Shannon quoted someone who tweeted the video of the transaction.

“F–k wrong wit dude just recording Unc Shannon sharpe like that?” the person tweeted, to which Sharpe replied: “SOME PPL have become really weird looking for paydays,” with a clown emoji.

