Easily one of my favorite albums of all time. De La Soul is Dead changed the way skits, production and lyrics sounded in hip hop. I felt instant sadness connected to my childhood finding out Dave from De La Soul had passed away.



Allhiphop is reporting that one of our pioneers in hip hop news from the Native Tongues camp, De La Soul legend Trugoy The Dove, also known as Dave has transitioned. He was 54. Details are scarce, but Trugoy has been struggling with his health over the past few years. In 2018, Trugoy opened up about his battle with congestive heart failure in an Instagram video and admitted he was struggling being sidelined.

“I’m ready just to get back to the stage,” he said at the time. “I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys and I want that back.”

In 2020, he again sparked concern when he was briefly hospitalized. He appeared to be in good spirits, however, and was able to have an Instagram Live conversation with his De La Soul brethren, Posdnous and Maseo.

CLICK HERE to see his last interview with his group.

Prayers to his loved ones Rest In Power Dave.