Chick-fil-A is the latest establishment to step into the meat-alternatives to please customers. But not so fast- the new Chick-Fil-A sandwich isn’t plant-based as it contains milk and eggs, a huge no-no to those looking to eliminate animal products.

According to reports, the popular fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A has plans to release a meatless “cauliflower sandwich” that is being tested in three cities beginning next week. This new menu item is the chicken chain’s first-ever plant-based sandwich, which will imitate Chick-fil-A’s famous fried chicken sandwich. Social media users were retweeting reports and vegans wondered if the new sandwiches would be cooked in the same grease.

The company also disclosed to people with strict dietary restrictions that its restaurants don’t have “vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.”

But despite the sandwich being made from a “tender filet cut” of cauliflower that’s marinated and breaded in the chain’s seasoning, Chick-fil-A isn’t labeling their new addition vegan because milk and eggs are used during the breading process. The plant-based chicken alternative is pressure cooked and served on a buttery bun with pickles.

It will be available on Feb. 13 for a limited time in three cities: Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina. The starting price is $6.59, but it varies by market, according to a company spokesperson.

Do you think there should be a vegan option as well?