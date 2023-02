Rihanna’s Rep Confirm She is Pregnant Following Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna’s Rep Confirm She is Pregnant Following Super Bowl Performance

During her epic Super Bowl performance. A presumed baby bump poked through Rihanna’s red jumpsuit as she performed classics like “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and more. Many fans wondered if this was a baby reveal. Indeed it is.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant. Speaking with NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson, Rihanna teased a surprise appearance during her performance. That appearance was her new baby.

🎯 • She had that preggo glow…

Listen for yourself below 👇🏾 https://t.co/YVsVxM5oto https://t.co/HuhPYTfQzG — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) February 13, 2023

More on this as the story develops.

Advertisement