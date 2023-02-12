Valentine’s Day is a couple of days away. Maybe you are like this writer and still looking for a gift to buy a significant other. If you are in need, don’t worry, The Source got you. Check out this quick list of last-minute items for men and women you can cop to make sure your bae won’t say bye on Feb. 14. Ladies first!


Fenty Eau De Parum – $140
Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Kohl’s & More
Description: A warm floral fragrance with a long-lasting scent, bottled in a curved display of amber brown glass with touches of gold.

Ivy Park’s Park Trail Collection – Varying Prices
Available at: Nordstrom, Finish Line, Adidas & More
Description: Outdoor textures, practical elements, and vibrant colorways for everybody. Outdoor-inspired apparel and accessories are rugged and utilitarian.

June Ambrose’s x PUMA “Keeping Score” Collection
Available at: PUMA Stores
Description: This new collection honors Ambrose’s career and legacy in hip-hop and fashion, examines the concept of reflection and encourages women to keep track of their victories.

Mercer + Prince or Lobos 1707
Available at: Local Liquor Store. Can view by product here and here
Description: Mercer + Prince is named after Rocky’s favorite intersection in his hometown of NYC. The new whiskey is a hybrid of vanilla, caramel, and baked apple flavor.

Lobos 1707 is the go-to tequila for your favorite hoop stars ranging from LeBron James to Draymond Green to A’Ja Wilson. The tequila and mezcal brand offers an inclusionary aura to a flavorful spirit, leaving “room at our table.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Vinyl
Available at: Local record store or next-day shipping via Amazon Prime
Description: The 2023 GRAMMY-Awarding winning Best Rap Album by Kendrick Lamar. A true collector’s item.

Mt. Westmore’s New Apparel Collection
Available at: Forever 21
Description: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short are California-based rappers who embody the Golden State’s rich cultural history and variety and bring it into a clothing collection.

