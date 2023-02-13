Actress LisaRaye just shared that her mother Katie McCoy has passed.Just last week, the Single Ladies actress was on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne and DJ Envy and revealed her mother wasn’t doing well healthwise. She shared it was difficult to watch her once strong fierce mom become a shell of herself. She said that despite the troubles they worked through on Dr. Iyanla Vanzant’s show they had overcome their problems and were focused on healing.

On Sunday, she shared on social media that her mother’s battle has come to an end.

I’m numb. I lost my mother last night. It was expected but never could I prepare. Being strong is what you taught me but I can’t say it applies today. I will make your transition a celebration of memories that I’ll cherish. I’ll miss you. #Notsuffering #Motherslove #parent #motheranddaughter #love #missyousomuch #Leo

Watch her episode featuring her mom on Iyanla: Fix My Life below.