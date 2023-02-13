Chris Brown sent out a congratulatory message to Rihanna on Instagram following her Super Bowl performance and pregnancy reveal. Hitting Instagram, Brown wrote “GO GIRL,” also dropping a red heat and prayer hand emoji.
When Rihanna and A$AP Rocky delivered their baby boy, Breezy shared the prayer hand and heart emoji with the message “Congratulations.” Under the Congrats was a pregnant emoji, hinting at Rih-Rocky tandem.
The IG story message is a brighter side than Brown’s last headling-making moment, which you can read more about here.
