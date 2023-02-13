Today, Grammy-winning artist, record executive, and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced intentions to provide a full-ride, four-year scholarship to a student wishing to attend Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment (LIU).

Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at https://apply.liu.edu/rn and the University will accept submissions until 11:59 pm ET on April 15.

Prospective applicants must plan to enroll in the Fall 2023 semester to be eligible for the scholarship. Applicants must also submit a written or video entry (maximum three minutes) answering the following questions:

How do you define success?

Please share how the DJ Khaled Scholarship will help you be the best version of yourself.

Where do you see yourself in ten years, and how will you get there?

“Me and my queen ever since we been together, even before we met each other, we both had a love for giving back,” Khaled said. “Giving back has always been a priority in my life and her life. We’re raising our kids to see that you have to work hard but also always give back and show love. We have a team that works year-round nonstop on how can we give back, do more, uplift, inspire, motivate and hug all the kids in need. Inspire them to keep going and not just the kids, but also the families, the mothers and fathers and give out scholarships.”

Khaled joins a growing list of celebrities who have donated scholarships to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at LIU, including three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, and Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and producer Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton. PUMA, an international sportswear brand, also founded the PUMA Hope Scholarship Fund to provide financial assistance to Roc Nation students.

Over the past year, the University has also expanded its famed Roc Nation School Speaker Series, bringing in Grammy-nominated singer Fat Joe, NFL SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing Marissa Solis, and SiriusXM on-air personality Swaggy Sie, among many others.