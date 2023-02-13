Drake Performs at h.wood Homecoming Pop-Up Attended by Meek Mill, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant & More

The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment held the second annual Cash App & Visa Presents h.wood Homecoming on Friday, February 10th. The homecoming pop-up event at Scottsdale Hangar One, a luxurious private jet facility. The invite-only event featured sets by Zack Bia and Night Owl Sound, as well as a performance by Drake at the finale. To cap off his 45-minute set, the rapper serenaded the audience with Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” a homage to Lil Wayne.

This famous celebration, sponsored by Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio, and Celsius, once again merged the worlds of sports and entertainment to create the most sought-after venue during football’s most important moment.

Other VIPs in attendance included: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Cher, Tyga, Meek Mill, Kygo, Myles Shear, Odell Beckham Jr., Bobby Flay, Serena Williams, Alex Rodriguez, Alix Earle, Josh Richards, Blake Gray, Druski, Jaleel White, Christina Aguilera, Jordin Sparks, Winnie Harlow, Reggie Bush, Michael Strahan, Keegan Michael Key, Faze Banks, Josie Conseco, H.E.R. Ashley Haas, Deebo Samuel and more.  

