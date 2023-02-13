JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter are becoming a staple at the Super Bowl. Before the game kicked off, Hov and Blue could be seen strolling onto the field, where the two would stop so the billionaire rapper could flick up some pictures for his daughter.

JAY could be seen kneeling and taking pictures of his 11-year-old daughter as she stood next to the endzone of State Farm Stadium.

Blue Ivy Carter can be heard in footage captured nearby asking, “Was it live?”

You can see the touching father-daughter moment below.

Blue Ivy and Jay Z pull up to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZGTzmPcGV3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2023

eu amo que a diva blue ivy manda e desmanda na beyoncé e no jayz mesmo… pic.twitter.com/zfQpoa33Vu — matheus (@whomath) February 12, 2023