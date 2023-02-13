“I told y’all at the beginning of the week there is nothing that would keep me off that football field” – Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is going to Disneyland, finishing the theme park double dip as the winner of the Super Bowl. He also is Super Bowl MVP. During the 38-35 victories, Mahomes was 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Also, on a bad ankle, Mahomes ran for 44 yards.

“It felt great until I kind of rolled it a little bit,” Mahomes said to ESPN. “I thought I felt really good and then that happened, and I had a lot of soreness going through into halftime and was able to move it around, kind of get taped up a little bit and go out there in that second half. It didn’t feel good, but Iw as going to leave it all out there.”

This was the second Super Bowl victory in five years for the Chiefs, winning their first against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs fell to the stingy defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.