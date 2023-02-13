Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance featured the announcement of her pregnancy, but it also featured a tribute to late Vogue legend André Leon Talley.

Near the end of her performance, while performing “Umbrella,” Rihanna put on a red leather, floor-length, Alaïa puffer jacket. Page Six notes the jacket resembles Talley’s signature scarlet Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat. Talley’s official Instagram page also celebrated the moment by using Umbrella lyrics: “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend.”

Talley died in January 2022. According to GQ, his cause of death was a heart attack but a longtime friend said he passed away of COVID complications and had underlying health issues related to his weight. Talley was often considered a trailblazer and prominent voice for advocating for diversity in the global fashion industry. Frequently seen in giant, flowing robes, the beloved ‘Godfather of Fashion’ was a true force to be reckoned with.

Talley first joined Vogue in 1983 as its fashion news director, and subsequently became the magazine’s first African-American male creative director from 1988 until 1995, working closely with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

In 2020, he published The Chiffon Trenches, a memoir about his life. The book chronicles his life from his childhood in North Carolina to his coverage of the biggest fashion trends in New York and around the world.