Rihanna attended the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference alongside Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis.

During the conversation, Rihanna shared light on the physical requirements of returning to the stage for the Super Bowl. Now that we know she is pregnant, the road to and her actual performance were nothing short of amazing.

Everyone wants to know what will be in Rihanna’s setlist, but she calls that the biggest “challenge.”

“The physical challenge has definitely been immense, for many reasons, of course,” Rihanna said. “But, I haven’t done this in a minute. First thing’s first, so you’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a two-hour set in 13 minutes, and you’re gonna see on Sunday, it just, from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s like the very last second. Now I’m saying too much? But it’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it does.

“We’re excited to do the Super Bowl. We are. We’ve been working on it for awhile, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product. And today’s a really big rehearsal, really important one, so that’s gonna be crucial for Sunday.”

During the press conference, Apple Music also debuted the new short film “Run This Town,” which was shot on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. You can watch it below.