Michael Rubin, Fanatics founder and CEO, presented his annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party today at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Phoenix, with special performances by Travis Scott, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and The Chainsmokers. The biggest stars in sports, music, and entertainment gathered for a magnificent day of celebration ahead of the big game at Super Bowl week’s hottest event.

While four major performances were publicized ahead of time, Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party featured NINE artists, including five surprise guests: Travis Scott, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, The Chainsmokers, A$AP Ferg, Fabolous, and Bobby Shmurda are among the artists included. DJ Khaled dubbed the star-studded gathering “Rubin-Palooza” during his surprise set.



The unique, invite-only event featured a music festival like no other Super Bowl weekend, with 800 of the biggest personalities in sports, music, and entertainment joining together for a magnificent day of celebration ahead of the big game. Over 2,000 people were turned away at the door, including several who offered six figures for admission and one who attempted to climb a fence at the Biltmore’s front entrance.

Attendees included Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Drake, Kevin Durant, J Balvin, Paul Rudd, DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Quavo, Diplo, David Spade, Damar Hamlin, Joe Burrow, Lil Baby, Odell Beckham Jr., Chris Paul, Davante Adams, Tyga, Meek Mill, Trevor Lawrence, Dixie D’Amelio, Devin Booker, Tua Tagovailoa, owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft, owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Uzi Vert, Keegan-Michael Key, Fabolous, Brooks Nader, Josie Canseco, Gayle King, Noah Syndergaard, Cooper Kupp, Gary Vaynerchuk, Deandre Ayton, Bryce Young, A$AP Ferg, Chase Young, Questlove, Chantel Jeffries, Micah Parsons, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana, Corey Gamble, Breece Hall, Camille Fishel, YG, Chase B, Brock Purdy, Jalen Rose, Zack Bia, Michael Blackson, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment David Blitzer, co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Josh Harris, Caleb Williams, Najee Harris, Taylor Rooks, Leonard Fournette, Druski, Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, LeSean McCoy, Ed Reed, owner of the Phoenix Suns Mat Ishbia, Woody Johnson, Desmond Ridder, Malcolm Butler, Eric Kendricks, Maxx Crosby, Scott Hanson, owner of Carolina Panthers David Tepper, Dr. Oz, Gracie Hunt, Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, majority owner and governor of the Boston Celtics Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari, Zach & Julie Ertz, Eric Winston, Shawne Merriman, DeMaurice Smith, Peter Schrager, Will Levis, Kenny Smith, Brian AsamoahII, Lavinia Postolache, Zuri Hall, Scott Evans, Jackson Mahomes, Randi Mahomes, Foodgod, Za’Darius Smith, Philadelphia 76ers limited partner David & Hallee Adelman, Joe Haden, Bobby Shmurda, Nelk Boys, and Tony Clark.

YOu can see images from the evening below.