By now, you know that Rihanna is pregnant. Making her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show even more epic.

Rihanna opened the show in a red jumpsuit, diving into a performance of “Bitch Better Have My Money” on a levitating stage, with her baby bump poking through. After the intro, Rihanna dived through a range of hits, including “Only Girl (in the World),” “We Found Love,” “S&M,” “Rude Boy,” and “Work.”

Being the businesswoman she is, Rihanna paused to adjust her FENTY makeup. Then would close with “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” as the fireworks exploded across the Arizona sky.

You can watch it in full here and clips below.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s performance of ‘diamonds’ was amazing pic.twitter.com/Rddfp6scrd — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023