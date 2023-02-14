Leave it to Boosie to provide some commentary. After watching the Super Bowl halftime performance, Boosie hit social media with a reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy news.
“Man, I know Rihanna ain’t pregnant, bruh!” Boosie said. “Oh yeah, oh yeah.”
He would hit the caption with a message to A$AP Rocky: “Again SMH ASAP AINT PLAYING.”
Boosie appears to have a soft spot for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. In April 2022, Boosie checked DJ Vlad for his questioning of Rihanna and being disappointed that she had a child before getting married. You can check that out below.