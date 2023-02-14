Footage has surfaced earlier this week of drill rapper Sleepy Hallow being released from prison after serving a little under eight months on an illegal weapons charge.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The video, which was released by Hallow’s close friend and collaborator Sheff G, who is currently serving two years on a weapons charge himself, shows Hallow popping a bottle of champagne outside of the correctional facility where he was being held.

“@_sleepyhallow_ home I’m next free me free the guys,” Sheff wrote in the caption.

Advertisement
Screen Shot 2023 02 14 at 10.50.17 PM

Hallow, whose real name is Tegan Chambers, was arrested on June 24, 2022 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old was on probation at the time and was subsequently sentenced and given a projected prison release date of February 13, 2023.