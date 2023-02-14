Footage has surfaced earlier this week of drill rapper Sleepy Hallow being released from prison after serving a little under eight months on an illegal weapons charge.

The video, which was released by Hallow’s close friend and collaborator Sheff G, who is currently serving two years on a weapons charge himself, shows Hallow popping a bottle of champagne outside of the correctional facility where he was being held.

“@_sleepyhallow_ home I’m next free me free the guys,” Sheff wrote in the caption.

Hallow, whose real name is Tegan Chambers, was arrested on June 24, 2022 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old was on probation at the time and was subsequently sentenced and given a projected prison release date of February 13, 2023.