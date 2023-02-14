Drake said to leave him out of this XXXTentacion murder trial. The Boy is supposed to have a disposition in the trial of the slain rapper, but he is attempting to sidestep having to appear.

According to TMZ, Drake and his attorney Bradford Cohen filed a motion to toss the subpoena requiring him to attend a private deposition in late February. Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, representing Dedrick Williams, one of the men accused of killing XXX, presented an argument that made the request for Drake to appear.

Padilla sent Drake a deposition link via ZOOM, but it was not under seal, compromising Drake’s security. In the motion filed by Drake and Cohen, the two argue the subpoena was “procedurally defective.”

In addition, Drake shows that he never showed in investigative files, citing he is just being used as a court distraction. The motion reads his inclusion “add more layers of celebrity and notoriety to a tragic and unfortunate event.”