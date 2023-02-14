Fetty Wap is celebrating Valentine’s Day with his new single titled “Tonight.” The release comes via 300 Entertainment.

The lively bounce of the song highlights the rapper’s distinctive melodic warbling. “I can make you mine,” he continues as his vocals fade in and out of the music. This time, he shows his vulnerability by honoring a young woman who has caught his eye. In addition, it begins as a call for women to “get in their bag,” whether or not they will be celebrating Valentine’s Day alone.

You can hear the new release below.

Advertisement