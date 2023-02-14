According to several confirmed reports, 25-year-old Billy Bennett Adams III aka Ace NH, was arrested and charged with murder and killing an unborn child in the death of his 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend Alana Sims.

Police reports state that Adams met Sims on January 30 after revealing that he wanted to celebrate beating a double homicide less than two weeks earlier. Police allege that Adams shot Sims after she exited her car. to meet him, with her toddler sitting in the car while she was shot.

Tampa Police Major Mike Stout said that Adams “did admit to being the one to pull the trigger.” Stout stated, “I didn’t find him remorseful in watching my detectives do the interview, no. He did not want to be in her life anymore and was not ready to have a child is unfortunately how it appears to us.”

Prosecutors claim that Adams was caught in a love triangle with Sims and another young woman. Adams allegedly texted the other woman to tell her how upset he was that Sims was carrying his baby.

Court documents state that Adams texted the woman, telling her that he wanted his freedom and Sims out of his life, and that “tomorrow this s**t done.” The woman allegedly replied, “This ain’t the way baby.”