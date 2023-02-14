A Monday night shooting at Michigan State University has killed three people and injured five more. Following the opening shots, the campus went into lockdown as the university’s community members were in a frenzy and forced to shelter-in-place, while a manhunt ensued.

According to CNN, the gunman fired shots in two different campus locations, causing students to hide, while officers flooded the campus in search of the shooter. The initial shots occurred at Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. ET. Upon their arrival, officers found multiple shooting victims, two of them dead. The shots continued at a nearby student union building.

Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman stated the gunman was a 43-year-old and did not belong to the Michigan State University community. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

Michigan State Shooting Suspect

“The FBI and their colleagues are going through the history of this person to try to understand what his motivations were, to try to understand what brought him to this moment in this community at this time,” CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said. “This community is struggling to understand why they are the latest in what is a uniquely American experience, and understanding and experiencing a mass shooting in their midst.”

“We want to wrap our warm arms around every family that is touched by this tragedy and give them the peace that passeth understanding in moments like this… we will change over time,” said MSU’s interim president Teresa Woodruff. “We cannot allow this to continue to happen again.”

The campus will be closed for the next 48 hours. The shooting is already the 67th mass shooting in America this year.