Kith Women offers their Spring and Spring Classics 2023 collection, which includes 100 pieces. Spring 2023 is concentrated on transitional fabrics and light layers ideal for Spring weather, with a palette anchored in dark tone neutrals, putty whites, dusty mint, and acid green. Lori Harvey, a model and entrepreneur, stars in this season’s campaign, which is situated in Palm Springs, California.

These pieces, made of soft suede, leather, and cotton, provide the wearer with everyday luxury and comfort. A reversible cropped satin bomber jacket with various styling choices is among this season’s layering staples. A selection of lightweight vests are also included in the assortment. Warmth is provided by the Vero Utility Vest in black and ‘Arame’ green, as well as the Devan Wind Vest in ‘Tinge’ blue. A range of light outerwear pieces in a retro-style athletic nylon are also included in the collection, including the Carter Blocked Wind Jacket in two color block varieties, as well as the matching Carter Blocked Wind Pants for easy set dressing. Tailoring is also included in the Spring collection. The Sawyer cropped leather patchwork bomber in a brilliant shade of green is a new silhouette for Kith Women that exhibits a harmonic combination of elegance and practicality. The Ora Suiting Shirt, Zora Suiting Trouser, and Pinstripe Dad Hat are also in the collection, all in cream with the traditional Kith serif logo softly embroidered in the jacquard fabric, demonstrating skillful and exquisite tailoring.

The Leighton Parachute Pant in ‘Battleship’ black and ‘Commune’ green is featured in Kith Women’s Classics for Spring 2023. These pants are made of soft cotton and nylon and include adjustable waist tabs and bungee cording at the hem for a comfortable fit. Set dressing continues with a selection of sweatpants and tees that provide necessary, everyday styles that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Kith’s Spring 2023 accessories flirt with fabric and color, incorporating bold hues like ‘Vital’ yellow and ‘Acid Rain’ green. The Kith Serif Dad hat is seen this season in ‘Battleship’ black, ‘Realm’ teal, and ‘Vital’ yellow, as well as three bucket hat styles: the Leather Patchwork Bucket Hat, the laminated Cotton Bucket Hat, and the Kellen Jacquard Bucket Hat. The Haven Leather Patchwork Tote in ‘Acid Rain’ green completes the accessory lineup, an oversized tote constructed of 100% leather and 100% suede patchwork.

Kith Women’s Spring collection releases Friday, February 17th at all Kith shops as well as 11AM EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com.