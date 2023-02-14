No More Munches: Ice Spice Turns Down Man with Flowers Ahead of Valentine’s Day

No More Munches: Ice Spice Turns Down Man with Flowers Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ice Spice is one of the hottest rappers on the planet. While she was entering a venue during New York Fashion Week, she was halted by a fan who got down on one knee with a bouquet of roses. Did it work? Nah.

Ice Spice paused for a minute to hear the man out and gave a slight chuckle before going into the venue. Sorry, my guy, Ice Spice isn’t for you.

At the end of January, Ice Spice dropped off a new video for “In Ha Mood.” In less than a week, the video has already hit two million views, showcasing just how bright the Ice Spice star is shining.

Advertisement

In the video, Ice Spice hits a Bodega in B.B. Simon belts before hitting a photo studio for a snowy photoshoot.