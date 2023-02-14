Pharrell Williams Reportedly Set to Become Next Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is set to become the next menswear designer for Louis Vuitton. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pharrell will take the role previously held by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

If the position is filled by Williams, he would be the second Black American to be appointed to the head design position of the famed luxury brand.

The appointment of Pharrell looks to continue to build upon post-pandemic momentum, which has led Louis Vuitton to be the largest market-evaluated brand in Europe, launching Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman, and CEO, over Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

At publishing, representatives for Pharrell did not offer a comment to the WSJ.

Throughout his career, Pharrell has become one of the biggest Hip-Hop producers of all time, individually and as half of The Neptunes. In the fashion wing of his career, Pharrell partnered with Japanese fashion icon Nigo to create Billionaire Boys Club and the Ice Cream sneaker brand.

This story will be updated as more details arrive.