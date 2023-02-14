At TopGolf in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb.11, Michelob ULTRA threw one of the best Super Bowl parties.


The Michelob ULTRA & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party was hosted by Serena Williams and Brian Cox (Succession) in advance of Super Bowl Sunday. Other guests included Shaquille Oneal, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, Canelo Alvarez of professional boxing, Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, Lori Harvey, and more. Performers for the night included DJ Khaled and DJ Pee Wee.

Serena Williams, Lori Harvey, Shaq, Brian Cox, DJ Khaled, and Offset competed in the Michelob ULTRA “Full Swing” Golf Showdown, which also included the first look at the Michelob ULTRA x DEVEREUX GOLF “The ULTRA Club Collection.”

You can see images from the event below.

