Playboi Carti has been arrested in Georgia for choking his pregnant girlfriend. According to TMZ, the encounter happened due to an argument over a paternity test.

Carti’s girlfriend told police the rapper grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, nearly to where she couldn’t breathe. She added that “she thought she was going to die.”

Carti and the woman have been in a relationship for two years and have lived together since July 2022. The choking incident occurred on Dec. 20, when the woman was 14 weeks pregnant at the time. The woman stated the initial altercation was stopped by a witness, and she fled to her car. Carti would eventually catch up to her and attack her again.

Carti allegedly placed his hand over her mouth and pulled her from the car. The woman was able to enable the SOS feature of her car. When police arrived they were able to see injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

Cardi was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

In a statement to TMZ, Carti’s attorney, Brian Steel, blasts the claims. “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”