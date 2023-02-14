This Sunday Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy while performing for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Not only did the diva honor the late fashion guru Andre Leon Talley with her wardrobe donning a floor-sweeping oversized puffy coat. The billionaire singer/entrepreneur also made history by being the first half-time performer to perform pregnant. Running through her list of hit songs, Riri surprised fans by not bringing out any guests and the ratings are now out.

Rihanna pulled in some of the highest ratings for her performance.

According to reports, viewing peaked during Rihanna’s set with 118.7 million viewers, making her the second-most-watched halftime show behind Katy Perry in 2015 with 121 million.

