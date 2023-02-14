Sean “Diddy” Combs announces the rebranding of his parent company from Combs Enterprises to Combs Global after three decades of business success across his well-known brands and a historic last year that included a landmark acquisition of becoming the largest minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state operator in the Cannabis industry.

With this news, his illustrious portfolio of companies—which has long symbolized power in music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, and media/television—expands worldwide. When Combs Global was established in 2013, its initial partners were Sean John, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Spirits (Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, REVOLT MEDIA, and The Sean Combs Foundation. Since then, it has grown to encompass more company divisions and endeavors, including Empower Global, formerly Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records, and a foray into the cannabis industry. Combs Global has a clear vision as it begins a new chapter and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”

Combs added to his global portfolio this past year with the acquisition of The Nile List, a $2 million investment in the creator platform REC Philly, and a record $185 million purchase of critical markets and assets from the top cannabis company CRESCO Labs. Combs has added sites for his elite Capital Preparatory charter schools, which now include locations in Hartford, Connecticut, and the Bronx, New York. Combs announced the opening of Love Records, an all-R&B record label, in his much-anticipated return to the music industry. This new music imprint expands on the famous history of Bad Boy Entertainment.

A brand-new era for the business began with the introduction of Combs Global, which completely rebranded the website, social media platforms, and brand communications. The new visual identity was announced in conjunction with ambitions to expand the company and its business units internationally. Combs Global will achieve some amazing milestones in 2023. Combs will continue to set the bar as one of the most prosperous and creative businesspeople of all time with the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, the 15th anniversary of his association with Diageo, and the 10th anniversary of REVOLT.

The new logo, which serves as a reminder of Combs’ unparalleled accomplishment as a hitmaker, debuted in the wildly popular Uber One Super Bowl commercial featuring Combs. Combs is a master marketer who takes advantage of the opportunity to unveil the new company name and logo and incorporate his tequila and vodka brands, Cîroc and DeLeón, into the advertisement. The entire commercial and NCAA men’s basketball both made their debuts last week after being previewed at the Grammys Pro Bowl. You can see the commercial below.