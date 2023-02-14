Rihanna dazzled in the Super Bowl 57 halftime show. The show was aided by famed TV producer Jesse Collins, who revealed the two felt pressure to follow up the Hip-Hop show of the year before featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more.

“She’s a lot of fun, very cool, never stressed. Just like, ‘All right, I’m going to go do this real quick.’ The pressure never got to her. She just was in it from day one, and really warm and let everybody have fun with it,” Collins said to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, “I think there’s always pressure with this show. You work so hard, six months for 13 minutes. [This was] an opportunity to work with a global superstar and her re-entry into music.”

Ultimately, Collins felt Rihann’s “vision was executed.”

By now, you know that Rihanna is pregnant. Making her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show even more epic.

Rihanna opened the show in a red jumpsuit, diving into a performance of “Bitch Better Have My Money” on a levitating stage, with her baby bump poking through. After the intro, Rihanna dived through a range of hits, including “Only Girl (in the World),” “We Found Love,” “S&M,” “Rude Boy,” and “Work.”

Being the businesswoman she is, Rihanna paused to adjust her FENTY makeup. Then would close with “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” as the fireworks exploded across the Arizona sky.

You can watch it in full here and clips below.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s performance of ‘diamonds’ was amazing pic.twitter.com/Rddfp6scrd — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023