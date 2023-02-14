It has only been a few days since Busta Rhymes was a featured performer during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, but things got a little tense with fan as Busta was caught on camera throwing a drink on a woman that tried to grab the Hip Hop legends behind.

As Busta made his way through a large crowd of people at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show flanked by his entourage and security, an overzealous fan thought she could get away with violating the “6’7” emcee, but instead caught a drink to the face from the Brooklyn-born/Long Island-raised rapper.

See the incident below.

Advertisement