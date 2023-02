[WATCH] Vado Delivers New Song and Video “So Kate” From Forthcoming ‘V-Day 4’ Project

[WATCH] Vado Delivers New Song and Video “So Kate” From Forthcoming ‘V-Day 4’ Project

Vado has returned to reveal the fourth record in his V-Day album series. Lloyd Banks and Dave East, two-thirds of his The Council group, make numerous cameo appearances on V-Day 4.

Vado also unveiled the title track and music video for the upcoming album, “So Kate.” “So Kate” is pulled from the luxury shoe brand Christian Louboutin. The pump-style shoe is notable for its red soles.

You can catch Vado spit from a couch in a red hue below.

Advertisement