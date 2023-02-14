So now we are talking aliens. In case you missed it, after America shot down the Chinese spy balloon, military forces took down another three unidentified “objects” over Lake Huron in Michigan, Canada, and Alaska. In a presser on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre alerted citizens that there is “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” in the hovering objects.

“I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” Jean-Pierre said. “Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it is important for us to say that from here.”

Meani”g, Will Smith will not have to turn into his Independence Day or Men in Black characters for America.

Advertisement